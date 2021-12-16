PSL Tickets 2022 – How to buy Pakistan Super League 2021 tickets online?

Web Desk BOL News

16th Dec, 2021. 08:40 pm
PSL Tickets 2022

PCB announced that the seventh season of PSL will be held in January and February 2022 with all matches taking place in Pakistan. The league is scheduled to begin on 27 January 2022, with the final to take place on February 27.

As per the sources, around 356 foreign players will be part of the PSL 7 draft on 12th December. However, some top cricket names won’t be part of the PSL 7 due to international commitments.

PSL Tickets 2022

According to details, Bookme has been appointed ticketing partners for the HBL Pakistan Super League Season 7 which commences at the National Stadium Karachi from Saturday, 20 January.

The tickets are divided into four categories:

  • Green, Red, Blue and Yellow depending on the league matches and playoffs.
  • The costliest ticket is Rs 5,000 and the minimum price is Rs 500.
  • The VIP tickets will cost up to Rs 5,000, first-class up to – Rs 4,000, premium up to – Rs 3,000

