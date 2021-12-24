Qatar to hold Deaf ICC T-20 Champions Trophy 2022, says CEO DICC Zahir ud Din Babar

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Chief Executive Officer of the Deaf International Cricket Council, Zahir-ud-Din Babar has said that a new era in deaf cricket will begin in Qatar with the holding of the Deaf ICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 from March 14 to 26 at West Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

He said this while addressing a news conference here on Thursday to highlight the salient features of the mega event.

A session of question-answer was also arranged via video link on the occasion which was attended by Chairperson, Deaf International Cricket Association, Stefan Pichowski, President, Deaf Cricket Sports Centre Qatar, Christopher Raja, Presidents of Deaf cricket associations of different countries and other officials of the DICC.

CEO DICC, Zahir-ud-Din Babar welcomed the Chairperson DICC and other foreign delegates and guests for being a part of the press conference and for sharing their valuable suggestions to make the Deaf Champions trophy a big success.

He said it is after three years that deaf international cricket activities have been resumed after the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide.

“We are delighted to see the resumption of deaf international cricket activities and it is a matter of great happiness for us that a sports-friendly country Qatar which has established its name in the world of sports by organizing a number of elite sports events in different games has now extended cooperation for hosting deaf champions trophy which indeed will go a long way in the further popularity of deaf cricket across the globe”, he said.

He expressed his special thanks and gratitude to President, Qatar Cricket Association, Sheikh Abdul Aziz Bin Saud Bin Abdul for his all-out support for holding the event.

He also thanked the Chairperson of DICC, Stefan Pichowski for making extraordinary efforts to work on the vision of members of the executive committee of the DICC.

He said President, Deaf Cricket Sports Centre Qatar, Christopher Raja took special interest to hold the deaf champions trophy in Qatar.

Unveiling details of the event, CEO, DICC said six top-ranked teams of DICC will feature in the event whose matches will be played day and night.

“The facility where the matches will be organized is a world-class sports arena and we look forward to high quality competitive deaf cricket during the competition”, said Zahir.

The DICC official said all the affiliated countries of DICC are looking forward to the holding of this tournament which will provide a new platform to the deaf youth of Qatar to come forward and to join the fold of deaf cricket and showcase their talent.

He pointed out that the T20 champions trophy is a part of the ten-year development plan of DICC and it will definitely supplement the ongoing efforts of the DICC to take deaf cricket to new heights at the world level.

CEO DICC said DICC under the banner, supports and guidance of the international cricket council (ICC) is making strides in the right direction for the overall cause of deaf cricket.

“ We are thankful to ICC for supporting the cause of deaf cricket at the international level and we look forward to similar cooperation from it in future as well “, he asserted.

Zahir-ud-Din Babar said the names of the participating teams, prize money of the event and other details of the mega event will be revealed on January 30, 2020.

“Holding of Deaf champions trophy in Qatar will be a gateway for the development of the game in Qatar and in the Gulf region as well “, he said adding “With the successful staging of this tournament deaf youth of the region will become a part of deaf cricket community of the world”.

On this occasion, Chairperson, DICC, Stefan Pichowski, said “ During a tiresome and challenging pandemic for billions across the world, DICC thanks both the DICC CEO; Zahir-ud-Din Babar and Christopher Raja of Deaf Cricket Sports Centre in Doha, Qatar, for booking the renowned West End Park Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, to host Champions Trophy in what should be a compelling and exciting affair.

“ DICC continues to develop Deaf Cricket with imminent plans for the T20 World Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2025 and other DICC events around the world. The public tenders for the DICC World Cups will also be extended to Full and Associate ICC Members to host. In the meantime, allow us to embrace a return to Deaf Cricket and to watch the most talented Deaf Cricketers in the world on the grandest platform.