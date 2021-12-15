Real Madrid’s Modric, Marcelo positive for Covid-19
MADRID: Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and defender Marcel have tested positive for Covid-19, the Spanish league leaders announced on Wednesday.
“Real Madrid informs that our players Marcelo and Luka Modric have tested positive for Covid-19,” the club said in a statement.
Spanish media reported that tests on the rest of the team were all negative
Brazil’s Marcelo and Croatia’s Modric are isolating at home and will miss Madrid’s next game, at home to Cadiz on Sunday.
Read More
PSL 7 Squad: Complete squad of each PSL franchise for 2022 edition
PSL 7 Squad: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022...
Vaccination a sign of 'solidarity', says Liverpool boss Klopp
LIVERPOOL, Dec 15, 2021 (AFP) - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he believes taking...
Anderson, Broad in England squad for second Ashes Test
ADELAIDE: Bowling great Jimmy Anderson said Wednesday he wants to play all...
PSL 7 Schedule 2022: Pakistan Super League schedule
PSL 7 schedule 2022: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule of...
Virat Kohli says ‘I was given only 90 minutes notice of sacking’
NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli said he was told only 90 minutes before...