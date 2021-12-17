Rizwan is now equal to Tendulkar: Report

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan walks back to the pavilion while holding the trophies after he was announced the ‘Player of the Series’ at the end of the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 16, 2021. (Photo by ASIF HASSAN / AFP)

Pakistan wicketkeeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan will not forget the year 2021, as he smashed record after record with his magnificent batting throughout the year and equaled the record for most players of the series awards won in a calendar year that was set by one of the greatest Indian batters of all time, Sachin Tendulkar, in 1998.

As per the details, Rizwan has won five player of the series awards in 2021, four of these awards are in the T20I cricket while one in the Test cricket. He won three of these awards at home and two away from home.

Here are some of the other records set by Mohammad Rizwan during 2021.

Most sixes in T20Is (42)

Most fours in T20Is (119)

Most runs in T20Is (1,326 runs)

Most runs in T20s (2,036 runs)

Most century stands along with Babar Azam in T20Is (6)

Second most half-centuries in T20Is (19)