Shadab Khan enters top 10 of ICC Men’s T20I bowling rankings

Marnus Labuschagne is the new No.2 ranked Test batter in the world in the MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings, overtaking Steve Smith and Kane Williamson while Travis Head’s century also sees him making massive gains.

Shaheen Afridi’s star continues to rise, with the Pakistan quick making yet another jump in the Men’s Test bowling rankings after a blistering Mirpur performance against Bangladesh

Afridi finished with 1/3 and 2/31 in the match, and rose two spots to third, leapfrogging Josh Hazlewood and Tim Southee. Afridi’s compatriot Hasan Ali also made a late climb into the top ten. New Australian captain Pat Cummins kept his No.1 bowling ranking after a seven-wicket performance against England in Brisbane.

Underneath the top ten, bowlers across the two Test matches made significant leaps, most notably Sajid Khan who moved up 52 places. Ollie Robinson’s four wickets earned him a four-place jump.

Marnus Labuschagne made a move after the first Ashes Test, climbing to No. 2 from the fourth spot. The performance meant the right-hander overtook Steve Smith and Kane Williamson who dropped down a place each.

Travis Head’s century saw him take a massive leap of 16 spots to jump into the top 10. He is currently tied on the tenth spot alongside South African Quinton de Kock.

Big Changes In T20I Rankings

The men’s T20I batting rankings also witnessed some massive changes with Babar Azam dethroned from the top spot. The Pakistan skipper has struggled for runs in the first two T20Is against West Indies, scoring a duck and 7 in the first two matches of the series. He has dropped down to the third spot with England’s Dawid Malan and South Africa’s Aiden Markram overtaking him.

Shadab Khan enters the top 10 of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Bowling Rankings 🙌 More 👉 https://t.co/kkMymOpUSW pic.twitter.com/ftJd3qdTP9 — ICC (@ICC) December 15, 2021

In the bowling charts, Shadab Khan has taken huge strides, jumping up five spots to break into the top ten. He is currently ranked ninth in the world after performances of 3/17 and 0/22 in the two matches against West Indies in Karachi.