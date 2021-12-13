Shoaib Akhtar says he will take “take the pain” again if given a chance to play for Pakistan
Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar shared a video on his social media where he can be seen taking a painkiller injection in his knees after his operation was delayed by 2 months.
Akhtar was one of the fastest bowlers during his career. However, his career was cut short amid several injuries. He was fondly known as the “Rawalpindi Express” as he troubled many top batsmen around the globe with his raw pace.
In a video he shared on Twitter, he said: “The pain I took for playing for Pakistan. But I’d do it all over again if given another chance. Since there’s a two-month delay in my operation, this is what I had to resort to,”
Akhtar took 178 wickets in tests, 247 in ODIs and 19 in T20I. He announced his retirement from all formats in 2011.
“My runnings days are over”
Last month, the former cricketer tweeted and confirmed the development by sharing his picture while doing the physical workout.
“My running days are over as am leaving for total knee replacement in Australia Melbourne very soon,” the 46-year-old tweeted.
