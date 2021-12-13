Shoaib Akhtar says he will take “take the pain” again if given a chance to play for Pakistan

Web Desk BOL News

13th Dec, 2021. 12:16 pm
Akhtar

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar. Image: AFP

Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar shared a video on his social media where he can be seen taking a painkiller injection in his knees after his operation was delayed by 2 months.

Akhtar was one of the fastest bowlers during his career. However, his career was cut short amid several injuries. He was fondly known as the “Rawalpindi Express” as he troubled many top batsmen around the globe with his raw pace.

Read more: Who broke Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest-ball record?

In a video he shared on Twitter, he said: “The pain I took for playing for Pakistan. But I’d do it all over again if given another chance. Since there’s a two-month delay in my operation, this is what I had to resort to,”

Akhtar took 178 wickets in tests, 247 in ODIs and 19 in T20I. He announced his retirement from all formats in 2011.

“My runnings days are over”

Last month, the former cricketer tweeted and confirmed the development by sharing his picture while doing the physical workout.

“My running days are over as am leaving for total knee replacement in Australia Melbourne very soon,” the 46-year-old tweeted.

Read More

33 mins ago
Babar Azam refuses to reveal his discussion with Indian skipper Virat Kohli during T20 World Cup clash

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam during the pre-match virtual press conference refused to...
1 hour ago
Nicholas Pooran confident of a good start against Pakistan in T20I series

West Indies acting T20I captain Nicholas Pooran is confident of a good...
1 hour ago
Confident Pakistan face Covid-hit West Indies in T20Is

KARACHI: High-flying Pakistan start as favourites against a Covid-hit West Indies team...
2 hours ago
Three West Indies cricketers test positive for Covid in Pakistan

ST. JOHN'S: Three West Indies cricket players and a member of the team staff...
2 hours ago
WATCH: Babar Azam shows his stellar wicketkeeping skills during training session

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is known around the globe for his brilliant...
3 hours ago
Australia's injured Hazlewood out of 2nd Ashes Test

ADELAIDE: Injured Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood was Monday ruled out of the...