‘So What Date Am I Fighting Charles Oliveira?’ Says Conor Macgregor

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor claimed that he would be challenging for promotional gold on his return to the sport.

Following Oliveira’s (32-8 MMA, 20-8 UFC) submission win over Dustin Poirier on Saturday at UFC 269, former two-division champion Conor asked Monday when he’d be facing the champ.

“So what date am I fighting (Charles) Oliveira?” Conor McGregor tweeted.

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) had said prior to UFC 269 that he’d be fighting for the gold in his return once his leg heals from the recent TKO loss to Dustin in July.