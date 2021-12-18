Stopping the league is probably not the right thing: Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that stopping the Premier League will make no difference as the situation will be the same after the tournament resumes.

“Stopping the league is probably not the right thing, but with the schedule, we have to be more flexible,” said Klopp, according to Sky Sports.

“I don’t see the massive benefit of it [stopping the Premier League] because we come back [and] it is still the same,” he added.

Klopp added that even if the tournament is stopped, the virus would still be there.

“If the virus will be gone, then I am the first that stops and goes home and waits until it is gone. But that is probably not the case, so where’s the real benefit of it? We hope we can play, and Tottenham can play on Sunday,” the Liverpool boss added.

Premier League club managers and captains will meet on Monday to discuss the continuing Covid-19 crisis as five league matches were cancelled after increasing Covid-19 cases in England

There have been calls in Scotland to push up the usual winter break and shut down football for two weeks, but there is doubt in England over whether the matches will be played.

