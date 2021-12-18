Stopping the league is probably not the right thing: Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that stopping the Premier League will make no difference as the situation will be the same after the tournament resumes.
“Stopping the league is probably not the right thing, but with the schedule, we have to be more flexible,” said Klopp, according to Sky Sports.
“I don’t see the massive benefit of it [stopping the Premier League] because we come back [and] it is still the same,” he added.
Klopp added that even if the tournament is stopped, the virus would still be there.
“If the virus will be gone, then I am the first that stops and goes home and waits until it is gone. But that is probably not the case, so where’s the real benefit of it? We hope we can play, and Tottenham can play on Sunday,” the Liverpool boss added.
Premier League club managers and captains will meet on Monday to discuss the continuing Covid-19 crisis as five league matches were cancelled after increasing Covid-19 cases in England
There have been calls in Scotland to push up the usual winter break and shut down football for two weeks, but there is doubt in England over whether the matches will be played.
Read more: Klopp won’t buy cover for Liverpool’s African Nations stars
Read More
Root joins elite group with 1,600 Test runs in calendar year
ADELAIDE: Joe Root became just the fourth player in history to chalk...
Kylian Mbappe becomes new global brand ambassador of Dior
Paris Saint Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe is to be the new...
Sporting world battles surging Covid cases
PARIS: The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation...
PCB and PSL reach agreement on adding more players for tournament
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) has come...
After disgrace, Smith slips seamlessly back into Australian captaincy
ADELAIDE: Steve Smith says he always felt that he had the support...