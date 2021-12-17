Taylor excited to share the dressing room with Rizwan

Former England Women’s wicket-keeper batter, Sarah Taylor is excited to share the dressing room with Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan after he signed for Sussex for the majority of the upcoming season.

Rizwan will play for Sussex in the English County Championship and the T20 Blast next year. Taylor, who is highly regarded as one of the finest wicket-keeper batters in women’s cricket history, is excited to learn from Rizwan.

Taylor took to Twitter to appreciate the signing by Sussex and shared her excitement at working with Rizwan. She tweeted, “Cannot wait to learn from @iMRizwanPak Awesome signing #GOSBTS”

Rizwan has been in a rich vein of form and has achieved multiple batting records over the past year. He finished the year by becoming the first batter in cricket history to score more than 2,000 runs in a calendar year in T20 cricket and finished as the leading run-scorer in T20Is as well.

Sussex will be hoping that he replicates his fine form in both formats for them in the next year.

Taylor has now retired from international cricket and plays domestic cricket for Sussex and has also tried her hand in coaching. She is the first women coach for a men’s county team as she became the wicket-keeping coach for Sussex earlier in the year. She was then appointed as an assistant coach for Abu Dhabi in the recently concluded Abu Dhabi T10 League.