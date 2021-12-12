The rise of Sajid Khan

Pakistan’s Sajid Khan (R) celebrates their victory during the final day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 8, 2021. (Photo by Munir UZ ZAMAN / AFP)

Off spin is a rare commodity in international cricket nowadays which is why it is a delight for sports lovers to see anyone using that art to trouble the batsmen.

Sajid Khan belongs to that rare breed of bowlers who used his fingers and flight to dismantle Bangladesh’s batting lineup in the recently concluded second Test of the two-match series in Dhaka.

The fixture looked destined to be a draw with rain affecting two and half days out of the available five.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam declared the team’s first innings in the second session of day four at the score of 300 for the loss of four wickets.

However, Sajid had other plans as he used the conditions to great effect and led the Green Caps to a famous win in the final session of the last day.

While doing so, the 28-year-old finished the match with outstanding figures of 12-128, which included eight scalps in the first innings.

He became only the 12th bowler in Test cricket from Pakistan to claim 12 or more wickets in a single match and was the first off-spinner from the country to reach that milestone.

His first innings’ heroics was the fourth-best bowling figures by a Pakistan bowler in an innings in Test cricket after Abdul Qadir, Sarfaraz Nawaz and Yasir Shah.

Best bowling figures in an innings in Test cricket by Pakistan bowler

Bowler Figures Opposition Year Abdul Qadir 9-56 England 1987 Sarfaraz Nawaz 9-86 Australia 1979 Yasir Shah 8-41 New Zealand 2018 Sajid Khan 8-42 Bangladesh 2021 Imran Khan 8-58 Sri Lanka 1982

Who is Sajid Khan?

Sajid was born on September 03, 1993 in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He started playing professional cricket in 2013 when he first represented his hometown in the match against Charsadda during the Inter-District Senior Tournament. In that match, he returned with figures of two for 40 in 16 overs.

It took him another three years before he was finally given a chance to play in First-Class cricket when he played for Peshawar against WAPDA at the Arbab Niaz Stadium.

In the match, Peshawar suffered a heavy defeat by six wickets but Sajid made his mark by claiming a five-for in the first innings.

His best outing with the ball in red-ball cricket came in the 2020-21 season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy where he played a key role in helping Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in winning the title by finishing the competition as the highest wicket-taker with 67 scalps to his name in 11 innings at an impressive average of 25.08.

Sajid is famous for his fighting spirit in the domestic circuit which earned him a lot of praise from KP’s captain Khalid Usman in the 2020 season.

Those performance did not go unnoticed as he was selected for the Pakistan’s Test squad earlier this year.