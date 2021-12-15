Virat Kohli says ‘I was given only 90 minutes notice of sacking’

Virat Kohli is seen in this screengrab posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the team’s departure for South Africa. — BCCI Twitter

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli said he was told only 90 minutes before the official announcement that he had been sacked as ODI captain, on Wednesday.

Kohli resigned as T20 skipper after the recent T20I World Cup and last week lost the ODI captaincy as well, with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) saying it wanted Rohit Sharma to lead in both white-ball formats.

The surprise announcement came in one line at the bottom of a press release by the BCCI about the Test squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

“I was contacted one and a half hours before the selection meeting on the 8th for the Test series and there was no prior communication to me at all,” Kohli told the reporters ahead of the Indian team’s departure for South Africa, where they will play three Tests and three ODIs. “Before ending the call I was told that the five selectors had decided that I would not be the ODI captain, to which I replied, ‘ok fine’,”

Kohli will still captain the Tests in South Africa but press reports suggested that he had decided to skip the subsequent ODI series in a huff.

But he denied this, telling reporters that he “was and am available for selection” and hit out at sections of the media for “writing lies”.

“Nothing can derail me from being motivated to play for India,” the 33-year-old said. “I am very focused and mentally prepared and very excited to go to South Africa and do the best that I can for my team.”

Kohli said he would support “100 percent” Rohit and new manager Rahul Dravid, calling him a “very balanced coach” and a “great man-manager”.

“Rohit is a very able captain and very, very tactically sound. We have seen that in the games that he captained for India and in the IPL as well,” Kohli said.