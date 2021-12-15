Warner passed fit, Richardson replaces Hazlewood for Adelaide Test

Australia’s David Warner plays a reverse sweep during day two of the first Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 9, 2021. Image: AFP

ADELAIDE: Dynamic opener David Warner will play through the pain in the second Ashes Test against England, Australia captain Pat Cummins said Wednesday, as Jhye Richardson got the nod to replace Josh Hazlewood.

Warner scored 94 in the first innings at the opening Test in Brisbane but didn’t field or bat in Australia’s second innings as he nursed bruised ribs after being pummelled by the England attack.

The 35-year-old padded up in the Adelaide Oval nets on Tuesday evening and made several audible cries of pain, but Cummins said he would play the day-night Test starting Thursday.

“He’ll be right, he had a bat yesterday and batted with a bit of discomfort, but knowing Davey he’s not going to miss this one,” Cummins said.

“He’ll be fine once the adrenaline kicks in.

“It’s one thing batting in the nets and another when you walk out in front of a packed crowd.

“He’s played close to 90 Tests and I’m sure a lot of them have been played in discomfort,” he added of the flamboyant star, who will open the innings alongside Marcus Harris.

The only change Cummins named to the side that crushed England by nine wickets at the Gabba last week was Richardson as a replacement for Hazlewood, who was ruled out this week with a side strain.

Right-arm quick bowler Richardson had been in contention with Michael Neser and will add to his two Tests, spearheading the attack alongside Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon on a ground where Australia have won all five Tests they have played under lights.

“We just think Jhye is firing and really excited to see him out there,” Cummins said.

“Josh is a big void to fill but we feel really confident that Jhye is going to step straight in.”

Hazlewood is a huge loss. The paceman boasts a pink-ball record of 32 wickets at just 19.90 and took an incredible 5-8 when India were all out for just 36 at Adelaide in their second innings a year ago.

But the lightning-fast Richardson has been in red-hot form for Western Australia during the opening rounds of the Sheffield Shield season, taking 23 wickets at just 13.43 in four matches.

The 25-year-old played two Tests against Sri Lanka in early 2019, and took five wickets in his first match, under lights at the Gabba.

But he has since spent much of his time recovering from a serious shoulder dislocation and resultant surgeries.

‘Couldn’t be happier’

England are yet to name their starting side but are expected to recall veteran quicks Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad, who were controversially left out of the first Test.

They must also decide whether to keep faith with spinner Jack Leach, who was punished in Brisbane but could come into his own on Adelaide’s traditionally spin-friendly wicket.

Cummins said he was sure England would bounce back, but warned Australia were riding high from the manner of their win in Brisbane, when they skittled England for 147, built a formidable 425 in reply, then dismissed the visitors again for 297.

“We’ve all played games where you lose and have got to front up a few days later and everyone’s got different methods,” he said.

“But we take a lot of confidence out of that game, in particular, that just about every one of our eleven got into the series, really contributed at some stage.

“It went perfectly for us, no doubt it won’t happen every game, but we couldn’t be happier with our start.”

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson