Wasim Akram unimpressed with ’empty stadium’ during PAK vs WI clash

After Pakistan secured a spectacular victory in the second T20I match against West Indies last night, Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram took to his social media to express his dissatisfaction after witnessing very less spectators at Karachi’s National Stadium.

“Incredibly sad to see an empty stadium in Karachi for the #PAKvWIt20 especially after the performance of Pakistan Team in the last month. I’m pretty sure I know why but I want to hear from you! Tell me, where is the crowd and why??,” Wasim Akram wrote.

Incredibly sad to see an empty stadium in Karachi for the #PAKvWIt20 especially after the performance of Pakistan Team in the last month. I’m pretty sure I know why but I want to hear from you! Tell me, where is the crowd and why?? — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) December 14, 2021

He showed his displeasure despite the fact that the entire Pakistani team had performed incredibly amazing at the T20 World Cup last month.

However, several cricket fans and the Twitterati complained about poor management. The fan said that there was no clarity as to when will people be permitted to enter the stadiums.

Also, they urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to end the online booking system for tickets so that the public doesn’t find any sort of difficulty.

With New Zealand abandoning their tour to Pakistan this year after England had called off the series, Pakistan hosted an international match against the West Indies, but surprisingly, the stadium could not attract the crowd through the match.

In the first T20I, Pakistan beat West Indies comprehensively by 63 runs, with Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali scoring half-centuries.

The third T20I match will be played on December 16 in Karachi.

