WATCH: Saqlain Mushtaq challanges Babar Azam to a one-over match

Saqlain Mushtaq was a legendary off-spinner of his time, while Babar Azam is the best skipper in the white-ball format.

Many fans are eagerly anticipating a showdown between the monarch and the spin master.

To entertain cricket fans, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on their official Twitter account in which the Pakistan interim coach Mushtaq challenges Babar to a one-over match.

“It is a matter of honour for me, that I am challenging the world’s number one batsman,” said Saqlain Mushtaq to Azam. “He has to score 12 runs in one over; an out will be given an out. I will tell him about the field [placement],” said the legendary former spinner.

Will Babar Azam be able to beat the challenge? Witness the chase, as Babar Azam and Saqlain Mushtaq come face to face in National Stadium Karachi.#HumTouKhelainGey #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/Sy51DPRGdR — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 15, 2021

Babar, in response, asked the head coach that whether he should show leniency.

“No ji, no,” he said. “You have to play the match [with seriousness.]”

The former spinner then reveals the fielding plan saying that five players will be on the leg while four of them would be on off-side.

“If you try to play the cut or the reverse sweep, they will stop the ball,” he said.

As Saqlain walks to his run-up, Babar Azam tells fans: “The wicket is a bit low and he’s also feeling some discomfort in his knees. I’ll throw the match so that he’s happy.”

Babar scores a single on his first shot and then hits the second ball close to the boundary. When the match’s umpire, Iftikhar Ahmed, informs him that he has only scored two runs, the captain is upset. Babar, it appears, wished for the umpire to mark a boundary in his favour.

Saqlain then talks to another player (who can’t be seen) about his strategy, telling him that Babar Azam is securely inside his crease.

“I will have to bowl a bit wide to lure him out of his crease,” he added.

Saqlain did what he said. Babar is caught in the trap, comes out of the crease, and edges one to the wicketkeeper.

Saqlain asked Babar to treat the team to dinner after losing.