We have improved but more needs to be done: PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Wednesday praised the national team but stressed that ‘more needed to be done’.

Flanked by newly appointed CEO Faisal Hasnain in a news conference in Karachi, Ramiz acknowledged that Pakistan was not ranked well in Test cricket.

The PCB chairman underscored the need to improve cricket standards in the country.

“The world recognizes Pakistan’s position,” said Ramiz lauding the national team’s performance during the ICC T20 World Cup.

Ramiz further stated that PCB was striving to bring back international cricket to Pakistan and provide teams a better environment to play in.

“We will not rest till Pakistan does not become a world-class team and beats Australia in their home ground,” the PCB chairman said.

He also announced that school cricket was being promoted across the country and the PCB, in collaboration, will announce 100 best players who will then be trained in test cricket.

Ramiz said he has been facing challenges as soon as he took the charge and has been working hard to resolve the outstanding issues.

The PCB chairman announced that the clubs will further improve the pitches in cricket which will hopefully lead to better results.

He said that drop-in patches will be made with the soil being imported from Australia.

Speaking about the low turnout in the West Indies matches in Karachi, Ramiz said that the response was very disappointing and vowed to resolve those issues.

He further said that coaches were needed and also commended interim coach Saqlain Mushtaq, batting consultant Matthew Hayden and bowling consultant Vernon Philander for their excellent services during the T20 World Cup.

The former captain also mentioned that PCB will be introducing the Junior and Women’s PSL in October next year.

On the other hand, Hasnain said that improving cricket in Pakistan was their first priority.

“We have to work in unity for the betterment of cricket and suggestions for the betterment would be welcomed,” he added.