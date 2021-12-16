West Indies postpone Pakistan ODI series after more players test Covid positive

Pakistan’s Mohammad Wasim celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies’ Oshane Thomas (R) during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 13, 2021. (Photo by ASIF HASSAN / AFP)

Pakistan Cricket Board and the Cricket West Indies, in a joint statement, on Thursday announced to postpone the ODI series and rescheduled for early June after five more players tested Covid positive raising the total number of positive cases to nine since their arrival in Karachi on December 9.

“On Thursday morning and as part of the PCB Covid-19 protocols, rapid antigen tests were conducted on the remaining 15 West Indies players and six-player support personnel. All 21 members of the West Indies touring party returned negative test result. As such, Thursday’s T20 International (T20I) proceeded as planned.

Update: Pakistan-West Indies ODIs postponed, rescheduled for early June 2022. #PAKvWI

Details in the link below:https://t.co/uIM99o3m7H — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 16, 2021

“However, taking into consideration both the teams’ welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series, which forms part of the ICC Men’s Cricket Word Cup Super League, will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022.

“This will provide the West Indies with an equal opportunity to field their best available players for the World Cup qualification matches,” the statement added.

“The West Indies team members, who returned negative results following Wednesday’s PCR and today’s rapid antigen tests, will depart from Pakistan after tonight’s match. Those who have tested positive will complete their isolation in Karachi before their travel arrangements are finalised to allow them to rejoin their families in time for Christmas celebrations,” the statement elaborated.

It further said that Pakistan team members, all of whom have returned PCR negative after Wednesday’s tests, will also be leaving the Managed Event Environment after tonight’s third T20I.

“The CWI would like to thank the PCB for its excellent series arrangements and appreciates its support in rescheduling the ODI series in June 2022.”

West Indies officials said the latest positive test results came from wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, all-rounder Justin Greaves, assistant coach Roddy Estwick and physician Akshai Mansingh.

Left-arm pace bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers tested positive on Saturday, along with a team official.

In October, New Zealand quit their first tour to Pakistan in 18 years shortly before the opening match was due to start after a security alert.

That was followed by England’s decision to withdraw visits by their men’s and women’s teams scheduled for October.