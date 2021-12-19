Yash Dhull to lead India’s Under-19 in World Cup 2022

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday, announced a 17-member squad for the Under-19 World Cup 2022, and batter Yash Dhull has been appointed as the captain of the side.

The tournament is set to be held in West Indies from 14th January to 5th February. Andhra’s SK Rasheed has been named his deputy while the squad also includes two wicketkeepers, Dinesh Bana and Aaradhya Yadav.

The selectors have also named five standby players, Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay and PM Singh Rathore.

India, the four-time Under-19 World Cup champions, will kick-start their tournament against South Africa on 15th January in Guyana before heading to Trinidad and Tobago to face Ireland and Uganda, on 19th and 22nd January respectively.

A total of 16 teams will compete across 48 matches in the upcoming Under-19 World Cup. The tournament features four groups of four teams, with the top two from each group progressing to the Super League stage of the tournament to decide the tournament winner. Teams finishing in third and fourth place in each group enter a Plate play-off.

India’s Under-19 Squad

Yash Dhull, Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradya Yada, Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Viky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan