Zimbabwe will tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs next month
COLOMBO: Zimbabwe will tour Sri Lanka next month to play three ODIs in the island’s cricket body announced Tuesday.
All three day-night games in the series will be played at the Pallekele Stadium in the central city of Kandy on 16th, 18th, and 21st January, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said.
Plans to stage three T20s with Zimbabwe were shelved because of the Sri Lanka’s upcoming tour of Australia, an SLC spokesman said.
The Zimbabwe series comes on the heels of Sri Lanka’s 2-0 Test series victory over the West Indies.
That tour was the last overseen by Mickey Arthur, who left this month to coach English county side Derbyshire.
Sri Lanka’s five-match T20 tour of Australia is slated for February 11-20.
