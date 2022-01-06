Abid Ali has been granted permission to travel from Karachi to Lahore

Abid Ali, the Pakistan cricket team's Test opener, received permission to travel after all of his medical reports came back positive, and the right-hander will fly to Lahore from Karachi in a day or two, According to sources.

During his two-week stay at the hospital in Karachi, Abid underwent rehabilitation under the supervision of doctors, and his reports were shown to a number of experts.

Meanwhile, Abid will be given a new recovery plan, which he would have to follow in Lahore as well, according to sources.

Abid also shared a photo with a caption on his Twitter account.

“Alhumdulilah, by the grace of Allah Almighty, I have completed my two-week post-operational rehab in Karachi. The medical staff was amazing there. I am flying back to Lahore tomorrow to meet my family. Special thanks to PCB and all my fans. Keep praying. Jazak Allah.” Twitter read.

It’s worth noting that Abid developed serious chest trouble while batting for Central Punjab in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match in Karachi two weeks ago and was sent to a private hospital.