Ejaz Wasim Bakhri Reporter

13th Jan, 2022. 07:32 pm

Aqib Javed believes that making a song is a waste of money

PSL 7: Aqib Javed, the head coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 franchise Lahore Qalandars, opposes the anthem, claiming that there is no need for such an advertising campaign currently and that wasting money is pointless.

Aqib Javed

Aqib Javed. © GeoSuper

The PSL has past the promotion phase, according to Aqib Javed, and it now requires outstanding cricketers rather than advertising.

“At the beginning of PSL, singing was necessary to promote the event, but now people in PSL want to see cricketers including Babar Azam Shaheen Shah Afridi in action. There is no star bigger than cricketers,” Aqib said.

“I don’t think we should waste money by making a song, and there should be only one PSL song. We also made many songs, but no one else became as popular as the first one, so the popular song should be left,” he added.

Rameez Raja’s proposal for a four-nation cricket series, according to the former fast bowler, is a great concept.

“Since Rameez Raja became the chairman, he has done many good things and given many good suggestions. Rameez Raja gave confidence to the team. The team played well in the T20 World Cup, and the individual performance of the players has also been good. The team responded well to the trust put in them, and now they are moving forward with confidence in the chairman,” he added.

He also discussed the four-nation series, emphasising the importance of more series between arch-rivals Pakistan and India.

“The proposal of four-nation series involving England, Australia, India, and Pakistan is good, but I think Pak-India matches should start now more than four-nation series. In this regard, steps also need to be taken. Pak-India bilateral series should move towards Europe or America,” he further said.

