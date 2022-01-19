Australian number one Barty enters third round

Power-serving top seed Ashleigh Barty raced into the Australian Open third round Wednesday with another stellar performance, expelling little energy to swat aside Lucia Bronzetti.

The Australian world number one is in commanding early-season form, and she was laser-focused on Rod Laver Arena against her second qualifier in a row, blasting through the Italian 6-1, 6-1 in 52 minutes.

On Monday, Barty opened her pursuit for her first Australian Open championship with a bang, thumping Lesia Tsurenko for the loss of one point in 54 minutes.

Her serve has been unrivalled this season. After winning the Adelaide International, she is currently unbeaten in six matches to open the 2022 season, and she has not lost a service game in five straight matches.

“We are exactly where we are,” Barty said.

“I felt like we had a good preparation in Adelaide. We played well, played throughout tough matches. (Coach) Craig Tyzzer is the master.

“I feel like our whole team works extremely well together. We’re enjoying our tennis and being able to produce some pretty good stuff.”

Wimbledon champion Barty has been the top-ranked player for 111 consecutive weeks and her little-known 23-year-old opponent, ranked 142 and in her first Grand Slam, never stood a chance.

She held serve then broke Bronzetti to love on a centre court bathed in sunshine.

Bronzetti only struck one winner in the first five games before ultimately breaking through with a service hold, allowing the Australian to take the set in 26 minutes.

The Italian held again to begin the second set on a high note, but she was broken in her next service game, and the set followed a similar pattern.

Barty will face a tougher task on Friday in the last 32 where experienced 30th seed Camila Giorgi awaits after the Italian beat Czech Tereza Martincova 6-2, 7-6 (7/2).

“She is an incredible ball striker and one of the most athletic girls out there,” said Barty of Giorgi.