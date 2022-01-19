Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 02:44 pm

Australian number one Barty enters third round

barty

Image Courtesy: AFP

Power-serving top seed Ashleigh Barty raced into the Australian Open third round Wednesday with another stellar performance, expelling little energy to swat aside Lucia Bronzetti.

The Australian world number one is in commanding early-season form, and she was laser-focused on Rod Laver Arena against her second qualifier in a row, blasting through the Italian 6-1, 6-1 in 52 minutes.

On Monday, Barty opened her pursuit for her first Australian Open championship with a bang, thumping Lesia Tsurenko for the loss of one point in 54 minutes.

Her serve has been unrivalled this season. After winning the Adelaide International, she is currently unbeaten in six matches to open the 2022 season, and she has not lost a service game in five straight matches.

“We are exactly where we are,” Barty said.

“I felt like we had a good preparation in Adelaide. We played well, played throughout tough matches. (Coach) Craig Tyzzer is the master.

“I feel like our whole team works extremely well together. We’re enjoying our tennis and being able to produce some pretty good stuff.”

Wimbledon champion Barty has been the top-ranked player for 111 consecutive weeks and her little-known 23-year-old opponent, ranked 142 and in her first Grand Slam, never stood a chance.

She held serve then broke Bronzetti to love on a centre court bathed in sunshine.

Bronzetti only struck one winner in the first five games before ultimately breaking through with a service hold, allowing the Australian to take the set in 26 minutes.

The Italian held again to begin the second set on a high note, but she was broken in her next service game, and the set followed a similar pattern.

Barty will face a tougher task on Friday in the last 32 where experienced 30th seed Camila Giorgi awaits after the Italian beat Czech Tereza Martincova 6-2, 7-6 (7/2).

“She is an incredible ball striker and one of the most athletic girls out there,” said Barty of Giorgi.

Read More

14 hours ago
KL Rahul is happy to take over as India's Test captain

After Virat Kohli opted to step down, Indian opener KL Rahul, who...
14 hours ago
LLC: Misbah-ul-Haq, Darren Sammy, and Virender Sehwag appointed as captains

LLC: Misbah Ul Haq, Darren Sammy, and Virender Sehwag are leading their...
15 hours ago
PSL 7: List of English players playing in PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is coming, and preparations for...
15 hours ago
PSL 7: Ranjan Madugalle to be a referee of PSL 2022, PCB official confirms

PSL 7: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) marquee tournament, Pakistan Super League (PSL)...
16 hours ago
Mohammad Siraj’s emotional tribute to Virat Kohli

After Virat Kohli revealed his decision to leave as Test captain, Indian...
16 hours ago
Bowling action of Mohammad Hasnain has been reported in BBL 11

Umpires of the Big Bash League (BBL) 11th edition 2021-22 have reported...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 seconds ago
Endangered crane spotted in southwest China

KUNMING - A national nature reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province has...
6 mins ago
Hit show La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) gets a Korean remake

Netflix offers a large number of foreign shows available. However, the Spanish...
Murree
6 mins ago
Punjab CM Usman Buzdar summons committee investigation Murree tragedy today

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has summoned a meeting of...
hafeez
11 mins ago
Hafeez urges authorities to pass a bill against fixing as soon as possible

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has requested that a bill against 'fixing'...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600