Australia’s ‘vital’ tour to Pakistan is backed by Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan

Shane Warne, an ex-Australian spinner, and Michael Vaughan, a former England captain, agree that Australia’s tour of Pakistan is “vital” and that it must go ahead in order to promote cricket.

In an interview with Fox Cricket, the two former cricketers emphasised the need of larger cricketing nations touring lesser-known countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh to promote cricket.

“Extremely important. All the top teams like Australia, England, New Zealand need to go to countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, just to promote the game.” Warne responded when asked why Australia’s tour of Pakistan is significant for Pakistan and cricket.

“The excitement and then the money comes in from the revenue of TV rights, so it’s really important that the teams can do that,”

Warne was taken aback by the fact that some Pakistani players had never played a Test match in the country.

“Some Pakistani players, who have played 40-50 Tests, have never played a Test match at home. So, could you imagine what that means to the player and his family and the crowd.

“Security and everything is okay, and we will see some great cricket,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Vaughan has stated that Australia must tour Pakistan, as well as his unhappiness with England’s decision to cancel the tour last year.

“Pakistan is a country that adores cricket. Not just T20 cricket, but Test cricket also. They absolutely adore it. I think Australia have to do everything in their powers that the players go for the game of cricket,” he said.

“England pulled out of Pakistan tour last year a few days before the tour, and it’s not a great look for the game. The power three (England, Australia, and India) must tour the countries with less fortune and money. Australia must go to Pakistan, and it would be great for the game,”

“There’s a responsibility to the world game for the International Cricket Council (ICC). Australia, India, and England to get to as many countries as you possibly can. There’s an ICC World Test Championship now too. So you have that responsibility, especially India,” Warne further added.

Australia to tour Pakistan after 24 years

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed details of Australia’s first tour of Pakistan since 1998 in November 2021, which will take place in March and April 2022 and include three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20 International.

The Tests will be held in Karachi 3rd March – 7th March, Rawalpindi 12th March – 16th March, and Lahore 21st Match – 25th March, with the four white-ball matches taking place in Lahore from 29th March – 5th April.

The Tests will be part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition from which the top seven teams, as well as the hosts, India, would qualify directly for the 2023 World Cup.