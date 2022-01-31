Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
31st Jan, 2022. 10:26 pm

‘Babar Azam: I mean what a technique. What an amazing technique’, says Brett Lee

Many former cricketers and passionate cricket fans have praised Babar Azam's superb cover drive. He has already established himself as one of Pakistan's best batters. It's difficult to match his immaculate timing and positioning.

Brett Lee and Shoaib Akhtar

Brett Lee and Shoaib Akhtar. © Shoaib Akhtar YouTube

The Lahore-born batsman’s shots are poised and elegant, and former Australia speedster Brett Lee praised Babar’s style of play and praised Pakistan’s all-format captain’s cover drive.

“Babar Azam: I mean what a technique. What an amazing technique,” Brett Lee said.

“When you talk about cover drives, I think he could have the best cover drive in world cricket,” he added.

Babar hit a beautiful century with loads of poise in Australia during the recent tour, radiating his trademark grace and elegance, and before that he smashed three back-to-back centuries against the West Indies in the UAE, paving his way into the top ten list for the first time in 2017.

“My cover drive is natural but I have honed it. I have struggled on my cover drive as well and some people used to say don’t play it too early into the innings but I worked on it and I try to hold myself back (from playing cover drive) early in the innings but that’s not the case in T20 where there is not much time and you have to play with the flow. In One-Day and Test cricket, I play my shots after taking some time,” said Babar Azam.

