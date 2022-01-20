Babar Azam named skipper of ICC ODI Team of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Pakistan’s Babar Azam as the captain of the ODI Team of the Year, just one day after naming him captain of the T20I Team of the Year.

The ICC Team of the Year recognised 11 remarkable individuals that wowed everyone in a calendar year, whether it was with the bat, the ball, or their all-round exploits.

Fakhar Zaman has also been named to the 11-man squad for his outstanding performance in 2021, while no member of the Indian cricket team has made the cut.

Squad:

Paul Stirling, Simi Singh (Ireland), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan), Janneman Malan, Rassie Van Der Dussen (South Africa), Shakib al Hassan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), Wanindu Hasaranga, and Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka)

Take a look at Babar, Fakhar’s performance in 2021:

Babar Azam

Despite playing only six matches in 2021, Babar managed to amass 405 runs at an average of 67.50, including two centuries.

The talismanic Pakistan captain made crucial contributions on difficult away visits to South Africa and England, winning Player of the Match honours in both victories in the former.

In Birmingham, he also hit a memorable tonne in favourable conditions for seamers.

Fakhar Zaman

With the year 2021, Zaman continued his excellent run in Pakistan’s ODI squad. In six matches, he scored 365 runs at an average of 60.83 and had two hundreds.

One of the centuries came against South Africa, and it was a knock that will be remembered for a long time. In Johannesburg, he scored 193, nearly leading Pakistan to victory in their chase of 342 runs.