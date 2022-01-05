Babar Azam overtaken Virat Kohli in ICC Test rankings

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 12:00 am
Babar Azam and Virat Kohli

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. © A Sports

DUBAI: Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam overtaken India’s Test skipper Virat Kohli in International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings for batters.

Babar took eighth place on the list with 750 points, leaving Kohli in ninth place with 747 points.

Marnus Labuschagne of Australia is in first place, followed by England captain Joe Root and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in second and third place, respectively.

Pakistan’s frontline pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, on the other side, is ranked third among bowlers with 822 points.

ICC Test rankings

ICC Test rankings. © ICC

 

