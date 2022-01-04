Babar Azam remains fans’ favourate Pakistani cricketer according to polls

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has outperformed a number of cricketers during the year 2021 and 49% of voters have called Babar a better batsman in a poll conducted by Ipsos.

According to a survey, 49% of voters found the skipper’s performance better than expected, 42% of them found it the same as they expected, while 9% said it was below expectations.

In addition, 48% thought the national cricket team performed better than expected, 42% thought it performed as expected, and ten percent thought it performed poorly.

Meanwhile, according to public opinion, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja, who took over in September, has done a good job.

40% of voters thought his performance was above par, 8% said it was below par, and 52% felt it was in line with their expectations.

The survey took place from December 18 to December 24, 2021, and 1,100 participants were interviewed for the purpose.

It’s worth noting that the Pakistani captain has been nominated for the ICC Player of the Year award for his consistent efforts across all formats of the game in the year 2021.

