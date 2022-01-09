Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 09:04 pm

BBL 11: Ashton Turner’s magnificent 69 boosted Perth Scorchers to crush Sydney Sixers

BBL 11: Ashton Turner’s magnificent 69 boosted Perth Scorchers to crush Sydney Sixers by 5 wickets in the 42nd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 11th edition 2021-22.

Ashton Turner

Ashton Turner. © A Sports

With six balls to spare, Turner’s brilliance enabled the Scorchers to chase down 152 for the cost of five wickets.

Batting first, the Sixers got off to a good start, with their openers putting on a solid 56-run stand for the first wicket. Before the eighth over, Josh Philippe and Justin Avendano appeared to be in good form, but Ashton Agar dismissed both openers in the same over.

Philippe hit 32 off 22 balls, including three sixes and a boundary, whereas Avendano only hit 23 off 22 balls, including two boundaries and a six. The Sixers’ bats became defensive when they left, and they left after scoring cheaply.

Dan Christian’s late onslaught, on the other hand, helped the team to a respectable 151/7 in the allocated 20 overs. Christian smashed four boundaries and a six in a quickfire 35 off just 20 balls.

Agar shined for the Scorchers, taking two wickets, while Peter Hatzoglou and Matthew Kelly both took one.

The Scorchers were set to chase 152 runs, but got off to a bad start, losing three wickets for 44 runs in the seventh over. Turner and Aaron Hardie, on the other hand, played smartly, putting together a 91-run partnership to help anchor the run chase.

Turner, on the other hand, walked back to the pavilion in the 17th over after scoring a brilliant half-century of 69 off 41 balls. He hit seven boundaries and two sixes in his innings. Hardie, on the other hand, was removed after a brave 35 from 31 deliveries.

The Scorchers were unfazed by their departure, as Ashton Agar (4*) and Chrish Sabburg (7*) led the team to victory on the last ball of the 19th over.

Ben Dwarshuis took two wickets for the Sixers, while Shadab Khan, Hayden Kerr, and Jackson Bird each took one wicket.

