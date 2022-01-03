BBL 11: Erin Holland praises Mohammad Hasnain after ‘dream’ start

03rd Jan, 2022. 07:02 pm
Erin Holland and Mohammad Hasnain

Erin Holland praises Mohammad Hasnain after ‘dream’ start. © GEO

BBL 11: Erin Holland, an Australian television commentator, lauded Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain for bagging three wickets in his maiden over in Big Bash League (BBL) 11th edition 2021-22.

In his first over of the tournament, the youthful pace sensation for Sydney Thunders dismissed three Adelaide Strikers players.

“Absolutely brilliant @MHasnainPak !! @TheRealPCB Pace strikes again in the @BBL @ThunderBBL,” Holland stated after his incredible bowling performance, which led his team to a 28-run victory over the Strikers.

Hasnain took his first BBL wicket in the second delivery of his first over, dismissing Matt Short. After trapping Adelaide Strikers opener Jake Weatherald for a lbw, the right-arm quick sent him back to the pavilion.

Following Jake, the Pakistani speedster bowled Jonathan Wells, who attempted a short delivery but was caught by Ben Cutting.

