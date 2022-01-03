BBL 11: Erin Holland praises Mohammad Hasnain after ‘dream’ start
BBL 11: Erin Holland, an Australian television commentator, lauded Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain for bagging three wickets in his maiden over in Big Bash League (BBL) 11th edition 2021-22.
In his first over of the tournament, the youthful pace sensation for Sydney Thunders dismissed three Adelaide Strikers players.
Read More: BBL 11: Shadab Khan will use separate dressing room under Big Bash League biosecurity protocols
“Absolutely brilliant @MHasnainPak !! @TheRealPCB Pace strikes again in the @BBL @ThunderBBL,” Holland stated after his incredible bowling performance, which led his team to a 28-run victory over the Strikers.
Absolutely brilliant @MHasnainPak !! @TheRealPCB Pace strikes again in the @BBL 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @ThunderBBL https://t.co/OBz6GB5lLu
— Erin Holland (@erinvholland) January 2, 2022
Hasnain took his first BBL wicket in the second delivery of his first over, dismissing Matt Short. After trapping Adelaide Strikers opener Jake Weatherald for a lbw, the right-arm quick sent him back to the pavilion.
Read More: BBL Schedule: Schedule of Big Bash League 2021-22
Following Jake, the Pakistani speedster bowled Jonathan Wells, who attempted a short delivery but was caught by Ben Cutting.
Read More
Stand-in captain KL Rahul makes 50 for struggling India
JOHANNESBURG: KL Rahul, captaining India in the absence of Virat Kohli, made...
Khushdil Shah ties the knot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
BANNU: Khushdil Shah, a well-known cricketer of Pakistan, married in Bannu, Khyber...
Youtuber Logan Paul faces withdrawal symtoms after quitting marijuana
Logan Paul, a YouTuber, has spoken up about the withdrawal symptoms he...
Root to assess future after Ashes as Stokes says no wish to be captain
SYDNEY: Joe Root said Monday that he has "questions to answer" and will assess...