BBL 11: Fakhar Zaman makes a poor first impression in BBL 2021-22, watch

BBL 11: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman failed to impress while playing for Brisbane Heat against Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL) 11th edition 2021-22, On Thursday.

BBL 11: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman failed to impress while playing for Brisbane Heat against Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL) 11th edition 2021-22, On Thursday.

After hitting three runs in eight balls, the left-hander was dismissed. Zak Evans caught him at long-on off Afghanistan spinner Zahir Khan’s bowling.

Have a look

…and he's gone! Zahir Khan has his second! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/gZxNT9Ij8c — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 6, 2022

With 4300 runs in 175 outings at a strike rate of 132.96, the Katlang native has plenty of T20 experience. In the shortest format of the game, he has also racked up 28 fifties and a hundred.

Apart from Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan has three additional players in the league, with Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Hasnain representing the Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Stars, and Sydney Thunder, respectively.

It should be noted that Fakhar Zaman will play for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.