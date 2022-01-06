Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 09:15 pm

BBL 11: Fakhar Zaman makes a poor first impression in BBL 2021-22, watch

BBL 11: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman failed to impress while playing for Brisbane Heat against Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL) 11th edition 2021-22, On Thursday.

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman. © SAMAA

BBL 11: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman failed to impress while playing for Brisbane Heat against Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL) 11th edition 2021-22, On Thursday.

After hitting three runs in eight balls, the left-hander was dismissed. Zak Evans caught him at long-on off Afghanistan spinner Zahir Khan’s bowling.

Have a look

With 4300 runs in 175 outings at a strike rate of 132.96, the Katlang native has plenty of T20 experience. In the shortest format of the game, he has also racked up 28 fifties and a hundred.

Apart from Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan has three additional players in the league, with Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Hasnain representing the Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Stars, and Sydney Thunder, respectively.

It should be noted that Fakhar Zaman will play for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Read More

21 mins ago
PSL 7: PSL's social media accounts are teasing a big surprise for cricket fans

PSL 7: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 is less...
2 hours ago
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: 'Kell is the only thing on my mind. This fight is such a big fight for me,' says Amir Khan

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Amir Khan, a well-known British professional boxer,...
2 hours ago
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are not included in Sachin Tendulkar's all-time finest Playing XI

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary cricketer, is widely regarded as one of, if...
2 hours ago
"I still believe that I have a role to play in SA cricket and in IPL with RCB," says AB de Villiers

Former South African legend AB de Villiers, who retired from all forms...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Inzamam-ul-Haq is named honorary president of Peshawar Zalmi

LAHORE: Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former captain of Pakistan cricket, has been named honorary...
8 hours ago
Nadal back with patchy win in Australian Open warm-up

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal stepped up his return from Covid and injury with a patchy...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Redmi K50
54 seconds ago
Redmi K50 launch timeline, key details, Specifications

The launch date for the Redmi K50 series has been confirmed. The...
4 mins ago
Justice Ayesha Malik — A fiercely opposed judge

LAHORE: For the first time in the country's history a female judge...
PSX
5 mins ago
KSE-100 Index shed 325 points amid rise in Covid cases

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse adjusted a bit on Thursday as investors opted...
7 mins ago
Quran curriculum: LHC expresses reservation over Secy Education

LAHORE:  Hearing a case about declaring the holy Quran as compulsory education,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600