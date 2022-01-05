BBL 11: Glenn Maxwell contracts COVID-19

MELBOURNE: Melbourne Stars’ skipper Glenn Maxwell contracted with COVID-19 as the Big Bash League (BBL)’s COVID-19 crisis exacerbated and the captain became the team’s 13th victim for the virus.

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed the all-infection rounder’s with the widely disseminated virus in a press release. According to CA, Melbourne Renegades became the sixth BBL franchise to disclose a COVID-19 case this season after Maxwell’s positive test.

After returning a negative result, the 33-year-old will be forced to isolate himself for the required seven days and will be able to play in the following matches.

The necessary seven-day isolation for most Stars players who got the virus during the initial epidemic, on the other hand, will conclude in the coming days, meaning Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, and Nathan Coulter-Niles might be discharged.