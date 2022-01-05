BBL 11: Glenn Maxwell contracts COVID-19

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 11:36 pm
Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell. © Getty Images

MELBOURNE: Melbourne Stars’ skipper Glenn Maxwell contracted with COVID-19 as the Big Bash League (BBL)’s COVID-19 crisis exacerbated and the captain became the team’s 13th victim for the virus.

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed the all-infection rounder’s with the widely disseminated virus in a press release. According to CA, Melbourne Renegades became the sixth BBL franchise to disclose a COVID-19 case this season after Maxwell’s positive test.

After returning a negative result, the 33-year-old will be forced to isolate himself for the required seven days and will be able to play in the following matches.

The necessary seven-day isolation for most Stars players who got the virus during the initial epidemic, on the other hand, will conclude in the coming days, meaning Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, and Nathan Coulter-Niles might be discharged.

Read More

2 hours ago
Bhanuka Rajapaksa retires from international cricket

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, a top-order batsman of Sri Lanka, announced his retirement from...
2 hours ago
Was Mohammad Hafeez forced to take retirement?

Rashid Latif, a former Pakistan wicketkeeper, has spoken out about Mohammad Hafeez...
2 hours ago
BBL 11: Mohammad Hasnain ruled out of BBL 2021-22

BBL 11: Pakistani speedster Mohammad Hasnain has been ruled out of Sydney...
4 hours ago
PCB officials' high salaries have been exposed

The list of lavish salaries paid to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) employees...
5 hours ago
Mahoor Shehzad's aims to qualify directly for Olympics 2024

KARACHI: Mahoor Shahzad, Pakistan's top badminton player, pledged on Wednesday to raise...
5 hours ago
PSL 7: Ramiz Raja meets CM Sindh, to discuss PSL arrangements during Karachi visit

PSL 7: On his visit to Karachi, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman...