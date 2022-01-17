BBL 11: Trevor Bayliss praises Mohammad Hasnain

BBL 11: After his debut stint in the Big Bash League (BBL) 11th edition 2021-22, Sydney Thunder coach Trevor Bayliss has lavished praise on Pakistan's teenage pace sensation Muhammad Hasnain.

Hasnain’s debut encounter with the Thunders resulted in a triple-wicket maiden over, and he has continued to provide the Thunders with big performances in BBL.

“Hasnain brought a bit of pace, said Bayliss. “Even though he is only a young guy, he brought his international experience with him. He has pace, a good yorker, and he showed that even in T20 cricket, that extra bit of pace can be difficult to play.”

Hasnain, according to Bayliss, wants to play for Pakistan in an international series against Australia.

“I’m sure Muhammad is hoping he tours Australia at some later date with Pakistan. Obviously, he’d come here with some experience of playing in Australian conditions,” he said.

Before returning to Pakistan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Hasnain took seven wickets with a strike rate of 15.7 and a low economy rate of six.

The 21-year-old will play for Quetta Gladiators in the PSL’s seventh edition 2022, which begins on 27th January 2022.