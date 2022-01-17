Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 10:01 pm

BBL 11: With a sensational catch, Glenn Maxwell amazes everyone, watch

BBL 11: During the Big Bash League (BBL) 11th edition 2021-22 match between Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell stole the spotlight with a one-handed stunner.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell. © Twitter/MelbourneStars

The Stars’ captain stunned the commentators when he made the “greatest catch in BBL history” by flinging his left arm and snatching Sam Heazlett’s attempt at a huge shot.

The skipper was fielding at mid-on as Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled the 16th over of the match. With his effort, Heazlett appeared to clear mid-field, but his late hit gave Maxwell only a fraction of a second to charge back and swing his left arm to grab the catch.

Former Australian bowler Brett Lee praised Maxwell’s catch, calling it one of the best catches he had ever seen in the sport. “That is the catch of the BBL. I reckon that is one of the best catches I have seen in any form of cricket ever. That is a catch for the ages,” he said on Fox Cricket.

Have a look

