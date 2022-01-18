Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 10:14 pm

Bowling action of Mohammad Hasnain has been reported in BBL 11

Umpires of the Big Bash League (BBL) 11th edition 2021-22 have reported Pakistan bowler Mohammad Hasnain for a suspect bowling action.

Mohammad Hasnain

Pakistan’s pacer Mohammad Hasnain. © Twitter

According to ESPN cricinfo, Hasnain will have his bowling action tested on Tuesday at the International Cricket Council (ICC) accredited biomechanics facility in Lahore.

The 21-year-old recently completed a five-game spell with Sydney Thunder.

He was scheduled to be tested in Australia on January 19, but because he was returning to Pakistan at the end of his tenure and because Lahore has an ICC-accredited testing facility, it was decided that he would be tested there, according to the publication.

He will continue to play as usual if the test determines his action to be legal. But, according to ESPN cricinfo, if he is found to have an illegal action, he will be barred from bowling in international and domestic events around the world until he corrects it.

The findings of the test are crucial for him because the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 is set to begin on January 27 in Karachi, and he is a key player for the Quetta Gladiators.

The PCB, as Hasnain’s national cricket federation, can allow him to bowl in domestic events under clause 11.5 of the ICC’s laws and protocols concerning illegal activities.

According to ESPN cricinfo, Hasnain could be allowed to bowl in the PSL, despite the fact that in the past the league has not allowed bowlers with questionable acts to participate.

In any case, he is permitted to bowl until the results of his testing, which could take up to 14 days, are received. This implies Hasnain will be able to bowl in the PSL’s first few games.

