BPL 2022: Comilla Victorians win by 63 runs over Fortune Barishal

BPL 2022: Comilla Victorians won their second game in a row with a 63-run victory over Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)'s eighth encounter.

Victorians scored 158/7 after being called in to bat first, thanks to Mahmudul Hasan Joy (48) and Karim Janat (29).

Dwayne Bravo and Shakib Al Hasan, both T20 veterans, were the standout of the bowlers, taking three and two wickets respectively.

In response, the brilliance of Nahidul Islam brought Barishal to a halt early. He began the innings with a wicket-maiden and followed it up by dismissing Shakib in the next over.

Towhid Hridoy hit a few boundaries as Shanto struggled to get going, but he was cleaned up by Karim Janat, who also contributed with the bat.

Nahidul returned to dismiss Gayle in his final over, completing a remarkable bowling performance of 5/3 in four overs.

In the tenth over, Barishal were reduced to 45/4, and they continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, before being bundled out for a meagre 95.

After their second loss in three games, Comilla has climbed to the top of the points table, while Barishal has dropped to fourth.