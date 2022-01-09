Breakaway stars of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22

Sport is played at different levels. From amateurs to professionals, hundreds and thousands of athletes put hard yards every day to reach the very top.

In cricket, reaching the very top means representing your country as, unlike football, playing international matches is the way to earn recognition.

To be able to be considered worthy enough to wear your national team’s jersey, cricketers must show their talent at the domestic level, especially in red-ball cricket which remains the sternest test there is.

In Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is the elite red-ball domestic competition in the country where the very best talent plays against each other to showcase their talent.

Every season, there are a number of youngsters inducted into different teams to not only increase the pool of players but also to give them a chance to face the very best and prove their mettle.

Bol News is bringing you a list of those young cricketers who managed to exceed expectations and will be the ones to watch out for in the years to come.

Mohammad Huraira (Northern)

First in the list features Northern’s Mohammad Huraira. The 19-year-old turned out to be a real star in his debut season. He became the first player in the history of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to finish as the leading run-getter in the competition during his first season. Huraira scored 986 runs at an average of 58 in 18 innings in the competition, 51 more than the second-placed Sahibzada Farhan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Sialkot-born, who is a nephew of former Pakistan captain Malik, registered three centuries and five fifties in the competition and deservingly won the batter of the competition award. His best knock came in the match against Balochistan at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi where he posted mammoth 311 runs off just 343 balls, which included 40 boundaries and four maximums. During the same innings, he was involved in the highest partnership of the competition of 365 runs with Sarmad Bhatti for the first wicket. Huraira’s impressive first season will excite a lot of cricket fans in Pakistan as after a very long time, the national team management will have an abundance of talent to choose from when it comes to batting talent.

Mubasir Khan (Northern)

Second in the list features Northern all-rounder Mubasir Khan. The 19-year-old, who is very highly-rated in the cricketing community in Pakistan, played his second First-Class season and was undoubtedly one of the standout performers for the eventual runners up. Mubasir was named the player of the tournament for his all-round performances. With the bat in hand, the Rawalpindi-born scored 458 runs with the bat at an average of 32.71, which included one century and three fifties. That’s not it as with the ball in hand, he claimed 30 wickets at an outstanding average of just 18.46, which included two five-wicket hauls. His best performance with the bat came in the first fixture of the competition against defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore where he scored a brilliant 112 off 184 balls which included 15 fours. It was his 168-run partnership with Faizan Riaz for the fifth-wicket which helped Northern in securing a draw despite looking shaky at one stage. His best bowling performances came against Central Punjab and Balochistan where on each occasion, he claimed six wickets and just gave away 43 runs. With the departure of veteran duos like Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik, Mubasir might prove to be one of the leading candidates to fill that void in the years to come.

Saad Khan (Sindh)

Third in the list features Sindh’s Saad Khan. The 22-year-old made his debut in red-ball cricket back in 2018 but could not manage to cement his place in the starting XI since then. However, in the recently concluded campaign, Saad finally managed to get a chance in the elite competition in domestic cricket and showcased his talent by finishing as the leading run-getter for the Sindh side. The left-hander scored 769 runs at an impressive average of 64.08 in nine matches, which included two centuries and six half-centuries. His best knock came in the match against eventual champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad where he scored 129 off 195 balls with the help of 14 fours and one six. His 191-run partnership for the fourth wicket helped Sindh in securing a draw in the match.

Athar Mahmood (Northern)

Northern’s Athar Mahmood is another interesting prospect to watch out for in the future. The 22-year-old has been around for a while and made his First-Class debut in 2017 for Pakistan Television (PTV) in the match against Karachi Whites but interestingly only managed to play five four-day matches before Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22. In the recently concluded seasons, the right-arm pacer produced some impressive performances and claimed 18 wickets in just four matches at an impressive average of less than 20, which included three four-wicket hauls. Those performances were a testament as to why he is highly-rated by the Northern camp and it will be interesting to see how he will be developed in the years to come.

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Balochistan)

Balochistan’s Abdul Wahid Bangalzai also managed to get a place in this list, that too despite playing just five matches in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22. The 18-year-old is one of a very rare talent emerging from Balochistan who has been highly-rated across the cricket community in the country. Bangalzai, who made his debut in First-Class cricket in the match against Sindh in Faisalabad, did not disappoint his admirers and finished the campaign after scoring 366 runs at an average of 61, which included a century and two half-centuries. His best knock came in the match against Central Punjab where he scored a whopping 203 not out off 388 balls with the help of 24 fours and two sixes. His innings played a key role in helping Balochistan secure a draw. After impressing everyone during the National T20 Cup earlier in 2021, Bangalzai’s performances in the four-day event was a reminder that at the age of just 18, he is one of the brightest talents in the country and it would be no surprise to many if he will soon make his way to the very top.

Ali Usman (Southern Punjab)

Ali Usman has been a surprise package not many saw coming before the start of the 2021-22 season of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy. The left-arm spinner, while representing Southern Punjab, finished the campaign as the leading wicket-taker with 43 scalps to his name in nine matches at an impressive average of 27.93, which included two five-wicket and one 10-wicket haul. He was comfortably the best bowler in the competition where not only he was the only one to claim more than 40 scalps but also he had 11 wickets more than second-placed Central Punjab’s Mohammad Ali. Usman was not originally part of the squad but was called after claiming 25 wickets in just four matches for Southern Punjab’s second XI in the PCB Cricket Associations Championship. His best performance in the tournament came against eventual winners Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Faisalabad where he managed to claim five-wicket hauls in both innings. After an impressive season, the Vehari-born, while talking to Bol News, expressed his desire to represent the national team in the near future. However, in the presence of seasoned campaigners like Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali and Mohammad Nawaz, it will be interesting to see when and if the 28-year-old will finally get a chance to wear the Green Cap.

Yousuf Babar (Southern Punjab)

Southern Punjab’s batter Yousuf Babar is another player who attracted interest during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22. The left-hander made his debut in First-Class cricket back in 2018 but only managed to play two matches before the recently concluded competition. However, after being promoted following impressive performances for the second XI in the PCB Cricket Associations Championship with 267 runs at an average of 89, Yousuf showcased his talent at the highest level as well. The Renala Khurd-born batter scored 606 runs in seven matches — second-highest by any Southern Punjab player behind Tayyab Tahir — at a more than decent average of 50.50, which included two centuries and three fifties. His best knock came in the match against Northern at the Multan Cricket Stadium where he scored 138 off 231 balls which helped the side in securing a comfortable 10-wicket win against the eventual runners up.

Kashif Ali (Northern)

Kashif Ali from Northern is the last on the list of breakout stars of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22. The 19-year-old, who was playing in his debut First-Class season, impressed everyone with his immaculate line and length. Kashif finished the competition with 24 wickets to his name in just seven matches at an average of 21.87, which included a five-wicket haul. His best figures came against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi where he registered his maiden five-wicket haul in the First-Class cricket and gave away just 45 runs in 21.4 overs.