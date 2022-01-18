Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 12:40 pm

Captaincy will not create pressure: Shaheen Shah Afridi

shaheen

Image Courtesy: Twitter/PakistanSuperLeague

The newly appointed captain of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars, Shaheen Shah Afridi said that the captaincy will not create pressure.

Shaheen has taken place of  Qalandar’ ex-captain Shoaib Akhtar. His appointment was announced by the head coach Aaqib Javed and CEO Rana Atif during a press conference.

“I will try my best to lead the team in a better direction. Besides, I will have the support of experienced players such as Mohammad Hafeez and Sohail Akhtar to give council during crunch times,” said Shaheen while addressing the media.

“I am honoured that the Lahore Qalandars’ management has given me this opportunity. I will do my utmost best to uphold their expectations,” added Afridi.

Rana backed Shaheen by saying that players like him and Haris Rauf are a real asset to the team.

“Not only the PSL is benefiting from young talent but they [Shaheen and Haris] have proved that Pakistan cricket can also benefit from unearthing young talents such as them,” happily said Atif.

While commenting on the ongoing outbreak of the Omicron variant, Rana said that the situation is not good but hope that matches will be played in Lahore, so that the Qalandars’ fans witness them play in front of them.

Read More

3 hours ago
Australia's Ashes dominance papers over some cracks

Australia's 4-0 Ashes victory was a big morale booster, but thrashing a...
13 hours ago
Shahnawaz Dahani is inspiration and icon for young cricketers in Sindh, says Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), praised young pacer...
13 hours ago
PSL 7: Exciting discount offer by PCB over buying PSL 2022 Tickets

PSL 7: On Monday Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced an exciting limited...
14 hours ago
PSL 7: Imad Wasim has no regrets over losing captaincy of Karachi Kings

PSL 7: Imad Wasim, a Pakistan all-rounder, had no regrets over losing...
14 hours ago
PSL 7: PCB calls back players from BBL to prepare for HBL PSL 2022

PSL 7: In order to prepare for the HBL Pakistan Super League...
14 hours ago
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi confirm partial replacements of Mahmood, Livingstone

PSL 7: The Peshawar Zalmi have stated that partial replacements Saqib Mahmood...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Hiba and Arez
11 mins ago
WATCH: Hiba & Arez are a perfect example of ‘True Love Do Exist’

Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah...
16 mins ago
Fans are drooling over Iqra Aziz’s look from Phuket trip

Our very own Iqra Aziz is savouring her days in Phuket with...
17 mins ago
Dhanush & Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth parted ways after 18 years

Actor Dhanush, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, parted ways with his...
younis khan
18 mins ago
Younis Khan and Allan Donald identified as fortrunners to join Yorkshire’s coaching staff

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan is among the frontrunners to join the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600