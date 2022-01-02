Covid-19 hits BBL, increase uncertainty about tournament’s future

The Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 season has become the latest big event to be affected by a coronavirus.

On Friday morning, news circulated that as many as seven players and eight staff members of the Melbourne Stars franchise tested positive for Covid-19.

The development led to the postponement of the match between the Stars and Perth Scorchers. However, authorities decided to go ahead with the tournament under a strict biosecure bubble.

Alistair Dobson, the general manager of the Big Bash League, was quoted in a report by ESPNCricinfo where he remained optimistic about the tournament’s future.

“Firstly, our thoughts go to everyone in the community affected by the spread of Covid-19 in recent weeks, including members of our Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder squads,” he said. “We thank the Strikers, Thunder and SA Health for their hard work today to ensure this match can proceed. We will continue to work closely with our Clubs, relevant governments, broadcasters, partners and venues to ensure the season continues safely and successfully throughout January.”

All the players, staff members who tested positive for the pathogen and all of their close contacts are currently going through mandatory isolation.

Pakistan’s star pacers Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, all-rounder Shadab Khan and left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman are taking part in the league where they are playing for Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder, Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat, respectively.

The competition, which began on December 05, 2021, is set to conclude on January 28.