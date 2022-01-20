Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
20th Jan, 2022. 07:20 pm

Entire Pakistan is ready to host Australia, says Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan. © PCB YouTube

LAHORE: Mohammad Rizwan, the winner of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Most Valuable Cricketer of 2021 award, has praised Australian cricketers, senior players, and broadcasters for expressing interest in visiting Pakistan.

In March and April, Australia will play three Tests, three ODIs, and a T20I. The three tests are part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship, while the three ODIs are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Their visit to Pakistan will be their first in 24 years.

Rizwan has claimed that he is already bursting at the seams with excitement to face a competitive team like Australia at home.

“I can feel ripples of excitement for Australia’s tour of Pakistan”, Rizwan told PCB digital.

“I have read some very positive remarks from the stakeholders in Australia about the tour to Pakistan. The entire nation of Pakistan is ready to welcome Australia for the historic tour after 24 years.”

Mohammad Rizwan believes that a solid bond between both countries’ cricketers would add to the excitement of this historic tour.

“Both nations share a strong connection. Australian cricketers like Usman Khawaja participates in the HBL PSL, and our players (Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain) recently featured in the KFC Big Bash League 2021-22. This further strengthens the bond between two countries.

“Matthew Hayden, who was the batting consultant of Pakistan cricket team for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, passionately shared his views about Pakistan. Similarly, the love and admiration in Justin Langer, head coach of Australia, eyes was prominent for Pakistan when I met him at the semi-final of the global event in Dubai.”

Mohammad Rizwan, who set the world record for most T20I runs last year, spoke of the series’ competitiveness: “Australia has recently won the Ashes and they are a strong side, but we have also had a tremendous year and have shined brightly across all formats. These two teams make the perfect recipe for a thrilling and exciting series.”

