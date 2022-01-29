Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 06:05 pm

Erin Holland shares a Sweetest Photo with husband Ben Cutting during PSL 2022

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 06:05 pm
Erin Holland

Erin Holland shares a Sweetest Photo with husband Ben Cutting during PSL 2022

Erin Holland, a Pakistan Super League (PSL) presenter, uploaded a sweet image on Twitter of herself posing with her husband Ben Cutting after the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

Ben Cutting plays for Peshawar Zalmi, while his wife Erin Holland works as a broadcaster PSL 2022.

Erin shared the touching shot with her husband, however owing to COVID-19 guidelines, the couple could only take a photo with a two-meter buffer between them.

Erin tweeted, “2m away.. the closest I’ve been to Ben Cutting since I’ve been here.”

“It’s not much fun to separate bubbles! The pleasures of broadcasting in COVID-19 times, “She continued.

