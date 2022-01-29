Erin Holland shares a Sweetest Photo with husband Ben Cutting during PSL 2022
Erin Holland, a Pakistan Super League (PSL) presenter, uploaded a sweet image on Twitter of herself posing with her husband Ben Cutting after the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.
Ben Cutting plays for Peshawar Zalmi, while his wife Erin Holland works as a broadcaster PSL 2022.
Erin shared the touching shot with her husband, however owing to COVID-19 guidelines, the couple could only take a photo with a two-meter buffer between them.
Erin tweeted, “2m away.. the closest I’ve been to Ben Cutting since I’ve been here.”
“It’s not much fun to separate bubbles! The pleasures of broadcasting in COVID-19 times, “She continued.
2m away.. the closest I’ve been to @Cuttsy31 since I’ve been here! 🥺 Separate bubbles isn’t much fun! The joys of broadcast in covid times 😅 pic.twitter.com/TFdiAOpgF3
— Erin Holland (@erinvholland) January 29, 2022
