Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 12:51 pm

Exibition match between Yorkshire and Qalanders postponed to a later date

yorkshire

Logos of Yorkshire County Cricket Club (L) and PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars. image: Twitter

An exhibition match between English franchise Yorkshire Country Cricket Club (YCCC) and Pakistan franchise Lahore Qalanders has been postponed from January 16 to a later date amid the Covid-19 surge globally.

“For the safety and wellness of all players, it has been decided that it is appropriate to reschedule the match to a later date, which will be confirmed in due course,” the statement issued by the club read.

The club also announced a step towards the path in search of the hidden cricketing talent after the collaboration of the two franchises.

Read more: Yorkshire link up with Pakistan Super League team after racism scandal

It said: “In summer 2022, aspiring players over 18-years-old will be invited to demonstrate their cricketing potential during trials across the four regions of North, East, South and West Yorkshire in front of a selection panel led by the interim YCCC Managing Director Darren Gough, alongside representatives from the Qalandars coaching team.”

The schedule for the trials will be announced at a later date after finalisation, the club mentioned.

The most talented cricketers will be grouped into four teams that will compete in the final, according to the details by the club, and the top two cricketers from both male and female categories will be chosen for the scholarships with the YCCC. This also includes a chance to train at the Qalanndar’s elite high-performance centre at Lahore and a full packed kit of their own to keep.

Speaking on the occasion, Yorkshire Cricket Interim Managing Director Darren Gough said: “I am thrilled to be able to welcome undiscovered talent to Headingley. Across Yorkshire, and the UK, there are so many amateur clubs with fantastic standards of cricket, and I am passionate about making sure talented players from all backgrounds are given the chance to access better facilities, develop their skills, and train with some of the best players in the world.”

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars Chief Operating Officer Sameen Rana said: “We are delighted to have built a partnership with Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Our player development programme has been an essential tool to discovering new talent in Pakistan and opening up the sport to those who previously felt unable to access it, and we are looking forward to sharing our learnings as the partnership develops.”

