An exhibition match between English franchise Yorkshire Country Cricket Club (YCCC) and Pakistan franchise Lahore Qalanders has been postponed from January 16 to a later date amid the Covid-19 surge globally.

“For the safety and wellness of all players, it has been decided that it is appropriate to reschedule the match to a later date, which will be confirmed in due course,” the statement issued by the club read.

The club also announced a step towards the path in search of the hidden cricketing talent after the collaboration of the two franchises.

It said: “In summer 2022, aspiring players over 18-years-old will be invited to demonstrate their cricketing potential during trials across the four regions of North, East, South and West Yorkshire in front of a selection panel led by the interim YCCC Managing Director Darren Gough, alongside representatives from the Qalandars coaching team.”

The schedule for the trials will be announced at a later date after finalisation, the club mentioned.

The most talented cricketers will be grouped into four teams that will compete in the final, according to the details by the club, and the top two cricketers from both male and female categories will be chosen for the scholarships with the YCCC. This also includes a chance to train at the Qalanndar’s elite high-performance centre at Lahore and a full packed kit of their own to keep.