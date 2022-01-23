Fatima Sana awarded ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year

Fatima Sana, a Pakistani pacer who has impressed with both the bat and the ball, has been awarded the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year. In 16 international matches, he took 24 wickets at an average of 23.95 and scored 165 runs at an average of 16.50.

20-year-old Fatima, wowed everyone in 2021 with her all-around efforts. Her wicket-taking skills as a bowler, as well as her ability to add valuable runs down the order, helped her cement her place in Pakistan’s ODI and T20I squads.

A new star is born 🌟 Fatima Sana ruled the roost in 2021 💪 More 👉 https://t.co/dO50jovOP2 pic.twitter.com/8fjFcxmFeG — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2022

Apart from performing at home, Sana travelled Bangladesh, the West Indies, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, putting up outstanding all-around performances in each of these countries. In fact, the 11 matches she played against the West Indies accounted for 18 of her 24 wickets for the year. Sana shown a lot of bravery in the face of the aggressive West Indies hitters, and she was able to keep them at bay.

As a lower-order batter, Sana has demonstrated good power and range. At No. 8, she has scored 28*, 22*, and 17* against tough sides such as the West Indies, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, respectively.

Memorable Performance

Sana’s most memorable performance came in the Caribbean in July, when she took her first five-for in one-day internationals and also played an attacking knock of 28* to help Pakistan win by 22 runs (D/L Method).

Pakistan had already lost the series heading into this ODI, but the win gave the team and especially Sana a boost of confidence. Sana provided crucial runs with the bat in the slog overs. With the new ball, she got the key wickets of Deandra Dottin and Britney Cooper, then returned at the death to clean up the tail, posting bowling figures of 5/39.