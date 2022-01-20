Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 11:56 pm

Fatima Sana named in ICC Women’s ODI Team for 2021

Fatima Sana, a Pakistani fast bowler, has been named to the ICC Women's ODI Team for 2021.

Fatima Sana

Fatima Sana. © ESPNcricinfo

Fatima Sana, a Pakistani fast bowler, has been named to the ICC Women’s ODI Team for 2021.

Sana concluded the previous year as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 20 scalps. Her economy was 5.61, with a 26.6 strike rate. She also batted 132 times for a 14.66 average.

ICC Women’s Team of 2021

  • Heather Knight (c) (England)
  • Alyssa Healy (wk) (Australia)
  • Fatima Sana (Pakistan)
  • Lizelle Lee (South Africa)
  • Tammy Beaumont (England)
  • Mithali Raj (India)
  • Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)
  • Hayley Matthews (West Indies)
  • Jhulan Goswami (India)
  • Shabnim Ismail (South Africa)
  • Anisa Mohammed (West Indies)

