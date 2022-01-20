Fatima Sana named in ICC Women’s ODI Team for 2021
Fatima Sana, a Pakistani fast bowler, has been named to the ICC Women's ODI Team for 2021.
Sana concluded the previous year as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 20 scalps. Her economy was 5.61, with a 26.6 strike rate. She also batted 132 times for a 14.66 average.
ICC Women’s Team of 2021
- Heather Knight (c) (England)
- Alyssa Healy (wk) (Australia)
- Fatima Sana (Pakistan)
- Lizelle Lee (South Africa)
- Tammy Beaumont (England)
- Mithali Raj (India)
- Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)
- Hayley Matthews (West Indies)
- Jhulan Goswami (India)
- Shabnim Ismail (South Africa)
- Anisa Mohammed (West Indies)
