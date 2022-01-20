Fatima Sana named in ICC Women’s ODI Team for 2021

Fatima Sana, a Pakistani fast bowler, has been named to the ICC Women's ODI Team for 2021.

Sana concluded the previous year as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 20 scalps. Her economy was 5.61, with a 26.6 strike rate. She also batted 132 times for a 14.66 average.

ICC Women’s Team of 2021

Heather Knight (c) (England)

Alyssa Healy (wk) (Australia)

Fatima Sana (Pakistan)

Lizelle Lee (South Africa)

Tammy Beaumont (England)

Mithali Raj (India)

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

Hayley Matthews (West Indies)

Jhulan Goswami (India)

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa)

Anisa Mohammed (West Indies)

