Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 09:54 pm

Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Afridi included in ICC Test Team 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) honours 11 great people who have wowed everyone with their bat, ball, or all-round abilities throughout the course of a calendar year.

Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Afridi

Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Afridi. © cricwick

The International Cricket Council (ICC) honours 11 great people who have wowed everyone with their bat, ball, or all-round abilities throughout the course of a calendar year.

Three players from Pakistan Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Afridi are named in the ICC Men’s Test Team of the year 2021.

In this article, we look at 11 players who have made the cut in men’s cricket’s longest format.

Fawad Alam

After years of toiling on the domestic circuit, Fawad Alam has finally established himself as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s batting lineup in Test cricket at the age of 36. In 2021, he was at his most consistent, amassing 571 runs in nine matches at an average of 57.10, including three centuries. His hundreds came against South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the West Indies in tense situations.

Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali was always dependable with the ball for Pakistan in 2021, whether he was bowling strikes or holding one end up. Ali was by far his greatest year in the longer format, taking 41 wickets in nine matches at an incredible average of 16.07. He also took one five-wicket haul and had best bowling stats of 10/114 in a match. With Shaheen Afridi forming a strong pair, Pakistan would hope he can maintain his form in 2022 when they face some difficult tasks.

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi had a memorable year, particularly in the longer form of the game. Afridi took 47 wickets in nine matches at an average of 17.06, including three five-wicket hauls, by extracting superb movement with the new ball and reversing it with the old. Shaheen, who is still only 21, will most certainly command Pakistan’s pace bowling squad for many years to come, and with his bowling already improving at a rapid pace, he will undoubtedly be a frightening proposition.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

3 hours ago
PSL 7: PCB has named reserve pool of players for HBL PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named a reserve pool of...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Tom Lammonby replaces Romario Shepherd for Karachi Kings in PSL 2022

PSL 7: Because of Romario Shepherd's international commitments, the Karachi Kings have...
4 hours ago
PSL 7: Covid-19 cases reported in three franchises of PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 is set...
4 hours ago
PSL 2022 Anthem Singer Aima Baig Deceives FBR

Aima Baig, the PSL 2022 anthem singer, is in the news for...
5 hours ago
PSL 2022: Aima Baig, Atif Aslam to perform live at PSL 7 opening ceremony

KARACHI: If all goes well, Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will perform...
6 hours ago
Babar Azam named skipper of ICC ODI Team of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Pakistan's Babar Azam as the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

13 mins ago
Throwback Thursday: Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Alizeh Shah is a famous Pakistani actress. Her performance as Palwasha in...
Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz
15 mins ago
Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz riding an elephant, video goes viral

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, a Pakistani celebrity couple, are quite the...
Urfi Javed
28 mins ago
Urfi Javed breaks HOTNESS Meter in sari and risque cut-out blouse – WATCH VIDEO

OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed has become a social media sensation,...
32 mins ago
Procurement process for computer-based exam services for MDCAT canceled, LHC told

Pakistan Medical Commission on Wednesday informed the Lahore High Court that the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement