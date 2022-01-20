Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Afridi included in ICC Test Team 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) honours 11 great people who have wowed everyone with their bat, ball, or all-round abilities throughout the course of a calendar year.

Three players from Pakistan Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Afridi are named in the ICC Men’s Test Team of the year 2021.

In this article, we look at 11 players who have made the cut in men’s cricket’s longest format.

Fawad Alam

After years of toiling on the domestic circuit, Fawad Alam has finally established himself as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s batting lineup in Test cricket at the age of 36. In 2021, he was at his most consistent, amassing 571 runs in nine matches at an average of 57.10, including three centuries. His hundreds came against South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the West Indies in tense situations.

Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali was always dependable with the ball for Pakistan in 2021, whether he was bowling strikes or holding one end up. Ali was by far his greatest year in the longer format, taking 41 wickets in nine matches at an incredible average of 16.07. He also took one five-wicket haul and had best bowling stats of 10/114 in a match. With Shaheen Afridi forming a strong pair, Pakistan would hope he can maintain his form in 2022 when they face some difficult tasks.

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi had a memorable year, particularly in the longer form of the game. Afridi took 47 wickets in nine matches at an average of 17.06, including three five-wicket hauls, by extracting superb movement with the new ball and reversing it with the old. Shaheen, who is still only 21, will most certainly command Pakistan’s pace bowling squad for many years to come, and with his bowling already improving at a rapid pace, he will undoubtedly be a frightening proposition.

