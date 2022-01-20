Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi picked for ICC Test Team of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the Men’s Test Team of the Year on Thursday, which included three Pakistani players: Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Fawad Alam.

The ICC Team of the Year honours 11 remarkable individuals who have wowed everyone in 2021, whether with the bat, the ball, or their all-around abilities.

Kane Williamson of New Zealand has been named captain of the 11-man squad, which also includes three Indian players.

Squad:

Kane Williamson (c), Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand) Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Joe Root (England) Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

Take a look at Fawad Hasan, Shaheen’s 2021 performance:

Fawad Alam

After years of playing domestic cricket, Fawad Alam has finally established himself as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s batting lineup in Test cricket at the age of 36.

In 2021, he was at his best, amassing 571 runs in 9 matches at an average of 57.10 with three hundreds. His tonnes came in crucial games against South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the West Indies.

Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali consistently delivered with the ball for Pakistan in 2021, whether as a strike bowler or keeping one end up.

In the longest format, it was by far his greatest year. Ali took 41 wickets in 9 matches at a stunning average of 16.07.

He also has one five-wicket haul and his best bowling numbers in a contest were 10/114.

Forming a formidable tandem with Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan would hope he maintains his form in 2022, when they face some difficult tasks.

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi had a memorable year, particularly in the longest form of the game. Afridi took 47 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 17.06, extracting superb movement with the new ball and reversing it with the old. He had three five-wicket hauls.

Still only 21, Shaheen will most certainly command Pakistan’s fast bowling squad for many years to come, and with his bowling already improving at a rapid pace, he will undoubtedly prove to be a scary proposition.