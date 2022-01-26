Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 04:05 pm

Fire breaks out at National Stadium ahead of PSL 7

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 04:05 pm
psl

Image Courtesy: File Photo

A fire broke out during welding activities at the National Stadium Karachi, a day before Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

According to authorities, a fire department was dispatched to the scene to put out the fire.

The fire destroyed a commentary box at the stadium, which was erected specifically for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, which will begin on January 27.

The border SMD cable was also partially damaged by the incident. According to the sources, no injuries were reported.

The tournament will begin on Thursday in Karachi with 15 matches spread out over 12 days.

The Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings will play in the PSL’s inaugural encounter on January 27 at Karachi.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

3 hours ago
PSL 7: Whahab Raiz tops the wicket-taker list

Every season, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draws widespread acclaim for producing...
4 hours ago
WATCH: Shaheen Shah, Shahid Afridi enjoying together

A video of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who...
5 hours ago
Australia will tour Pkaistan with full-strenght squad, says Geaorge Bailey

Former skipper and chief selector of the Australian team George Bailey said...
7 hours ago
Mohamed Salah desperate to win trophy for his country

Egypt and the Ivory Coast meet in the Africa Cup of Nations...
14 hours ago
PSL 2022: How to Watch PSL 7 Live | PSL 7 Live Streaming Online

PSL 7 Live Streaming: Find out how, where and when to catch...
16 hours ago
'Virat Kohli's resignation has jolted the confidence of players', says Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes Virat Kohli's departure as captain...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

samosa
2 mins ago
Italian man’s hilarious reaction when he tries samosa for the first time

An Italian man eating his first samosa has gone viral on the...
japan covid cases
3 mins ago
Japan reports over 70,000 new COVID-19 cases, new all-time high

TOKYO - Japan confirmed 71,620 new COVID-19 cases across the country on...
Erin Holland
29 mins ago
PSL 2022: Fans, Erin Holland has something to say

Erin Holland, a cricket presenter, has assured her fans that she would...
sales tax
30 mins ago
Sales tax may ‘increase solar panel rates’ in Pakistan by 30%

KARACHI: The imposition of sales tax on the import of solar panels...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement