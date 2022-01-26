Fire breaks out at National Stadium ahead of PSL 7

A fire broke out during welding activities at the National Stadium Karachi, a day before Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

According to authorities, a fire department was dispatched to the scene to put out the fire.

The fire destroyed a commentary box at the stadium, which was erected specifically for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, which will begin on January 27.

The border SMD cable was also partially damaged by the incident. According to the sources, no injuries were reported.

The tournament will begin on Thursday in Karachi with 15 matches spread out over 12 days.

The Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings will play in the PSL’s inaugural encounter on January 27 at Karachi.