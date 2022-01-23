Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
23rd Jan, 2022. 10:14 pm

‘Foreign players can singlehandedly turn around any match’, says Sarfaraz Ahmed

PSL 7: Sarfaraz Ahmed, the captain of the Quetta Gladiators, claims that his international players are match-winners who can single-handedly turn things around.

Quetta, who have struggled in the last two seasons of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), have the firepower of James Vince and Ben Duckett, as well as Jason Roy already in the ranks.

“The foreign players we have are match-winners. and they can singlehandedly turn around any match,” Sarfaraz Ahmed said in an interview. “Jason Roy and James Vince are both performing well, Ben Duckett has shown great form in the BBL, and James Faulkner proved his mettle in the previous edition of the PSL as well

Sarfaraz also has high hopes for teenage paceman Mohammad Hasnain, who impressed during his time with the Sydney Thunders in the Big Bash League.

“I have plenty of expectations from Hasnain this year as he would be playing his fourth season with Gladiators.”

The young fast was developing every day, according to the Quetta captain, which was a positive indication for the franchise as well as Hasnain himself.

“He will emerge as the main bowler for us, and he is improving day by day. He is in rhythm, which is great for the Gladiators and Hasnain too.”

