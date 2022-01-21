Foreign players ready for PSL 2022 despite Lahore blast: PCB

KARACHI: Despite the Lahore blast, international players are ready to play in the 7th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022), according to a Pakistan Cricket Board official.

According to PCB’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Salman Naseer, several foreign players are competing in PSL 7, and the Lahore blast has not dampened their spirits.

“England’s cricketer Lewis Gregory has landed in Karachi to play for Karachi Kings in the PSL 2022,” he added.

The PSL 2022 opening ceremony is scheduled for January 27 at the National Stadium in Karachi. Renowned singers Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will perform live at the event, singing the tournament anthem.