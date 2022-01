Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq contracts COVID-19

LAHORE: Misbah-ul-Haq, the former captain and head coach of the Pakistan cricket team, tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States.

As per the report, the former captain visited the United States for personal reasons and tested positive for COVID-19 upon his return.

Misbah told that he was following prescriptions suggested by his doctors.

He requested Pakistan and his fans to remember him in their prayers.