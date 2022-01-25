Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 09:59 pm

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes January 25: How to Unlock Premium Items For Free

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

Garena Free Fire, a popular battle royale game, provides its users with a great gaming experience with a variety of players, tasks, and equipment. The game, developed by 111 Dot Studio, allows 50 individuals to play at the same time, with all of them being dropped on a lonely island in search of survival.

Every 10-minute game allows players to explore the fascinating landscape and engage in a variety of entertaining activities like as driving automobiles, looting foes, and joining up with pals.

In-app purchases such as diamond bundles and unique airdrops are also available to enhance the gameplay experience. Other intriguing objects in the game can be unlocked by completing tasks and missions.

Those who desire a simpler approach to get the things can utilise the redeem codes that Garena offers on its official website on a daily basis. Gamers can use the 12-character code to access a variety of free stuff such as treasure crates, clothes, and even an elite pass and free top up.

Follow the steps below to use the free codes.

  • Step – 1 Login to the official Garena Free Fire website through Facebook, Google, Twitter, or any other available option. https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
  • Step – 2 Now look for the redeem codes for January 25, 2022, and copy it.
  • Step – 3 Simply paste the code in the text box and click ‘OK’ on the dialogue box.
  • Step – 4 You have successfully redeemed the code now.
  • Step – 5 The rewards should reflect in your gaming wallet within 24 hours.

 

Below is the list of Free Fire Redeem codes for January 25, 2022.

DDFGRTY1616POUYT- Free Pet

FFGYBGGFDAPQO- Free Fire Diamonds

MJTFAER8UGOP16- 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88GYO16UB- free dj alok character

NHKJU88TGREQW- Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRGZACD- Paloma Character

BHPOU816G16NHDF- Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHGKPOU- Outfit

FFGTYUO1G6POKH- Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPGO1616UY- Diamond Royale Voucher

F2QA SFGYG T5GH – Free 299 Diamonds Bundle

F8IK NBVF RG55T – Dreki Pet Free Fire Code

F34R FGGBN MKLO – Free Diamonds Voucher

F9IK MNBGV CDER – Head Hunting Parachute

F1QS DFGY 657U – Premium Bundles

F7UGJ MNBV CDER – Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FHGYT 543E WSXC – Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine

F8IGK MNBV CXSW – EGG Hunter Loot Box

F34GE RFGB HNML – Phantom Bear Bundle

F0OGLKJHB GFDE – Animal Weapon Loot Crate

F9IK JNGBV FDER – Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

F3E4 RTGGB NMKI – Shirou Free Fire Character

F2QA ZXGCV BHNM – Sneaky Clown Armour Loot Crate

F8IGK MNBV CDSE- 1x Rebel Academy Armour Loot Crate

