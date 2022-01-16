Haaland prefers Real move despite City’s interest in him

Roundup of all the transfer talk from the world of football

Haaland prefers move to Real over Man City

Borussia Dortmund’s star striker Erling Haaland is preferring a move to Real Madrid despite interest from reigning English champions Manchester City, as per Spanish daily AS.

The Norway international has a release clause of €75 million which will be activated in the summer transfer window.

It was reported earlier that City and their manager Pep Guardiola is keen on making a move for Haaland in the summer to bolster their attacking options.

Liverpool reluctant to meet Salah’s wage demands

Premier League giants Liverpool are reluctant to meet the wage demands of star striker Mohamed Salah, as per The Telegraph.

The Egypt international is contracted with the Reds till the summer of 2023 and is reportedly asking for a contract extension worth more than £300,000-a-week.

Salah, who has joined Liverpool in the summer of 2017 from Italian club AS Roma in a deal worth €42 million, has represented his current club in 229 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 148 goals and provided 56 assists.

Milan keen on United’s Bailly

Serie A outfit AC Milan are eyeing a loan move for English Premier League giants Manchester United’s defender Eric Bailly, as per Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Milan-based outfit are currently on the hunt for a centre-back after an injury to Simon Kjær who has now been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

However, Sky Italy reported that the Red Devils are not willing to let the player leave in the current transfer window despite him making just seven appearances in the season so far.

Rodger refuses to rule out sale of Tielemans to Arsenal

Leicester City manager Brendon Rodgers has refused to rule out the sale of midfielder Youri Tielemans to Arsenal in the near future.

The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a move to the North London-based club as he has entered in the last 18 months of the contract with the Foxes.

Tielemans permanently joined Leicester in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth €45 million from French club AS Monaco.

Since then, he has represented his current club in 131 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 23 goals and provided 22 assists.

Newcastle waiting for Sevilla’s response on Carlos bid

Premier League side Newcastle United are still waiting for a response from Sevilla after an official bid launched for star centre-back Diego Carlos, as per Sky Sports.

It is believed that the 28-year-old is keen on joining the Magpies in the ongoing transfer window as the English club has offered to increase his salary three times.

Man United eye move for Napoli’s Ruiz

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Italian Serie A club Napoli’s star midfielder Fabian Ruiz, as per La Repubblica.

The report stated that the Red Devils have identified the Spain international as an ideal player to replace Paul Pogba who has not signed a contract extension with the club.