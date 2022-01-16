Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Sports Desk

16th Jan, 2022. 01:30 pm

Haaland prefers Real move despite City’s interest in him

Roundup of all the transfer talk from the world of football

haaland

Image: File Photo

Haaland prefers move to Real over Man City

Borussia Dortmund’s star striker Erling Haaland is preferring a move to Real Madrid despite interest from reigning English champions Manchester City, as per Spanish daily AS.

The Norway international has a release clause of €75 million which will be activated in the summer transfer window.

It was reported earlier that City and their manager Pep Guardiola is keen on making a move for Haaland in the summer to bolster their attacking options.

 

Liverpool reluctant to meet Salah’s wage demands

Premier League giants Liverpool are reluctant to meet the wage demands of star striker Mohamed Salah, as per The Telegraph.

The Egypt international is contracted with the Reds till the summer of 2023 and is reportedly asking for a contract extension worth more than £300,000-a-week.

Salah, who has joined Liverpool in the summer of 2017 from Italian club AS Roma in a deal worth €42 million, has represented his current club in 229 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 148 goals and provided 56 assists.

 

Milan keen on United’s Bailly

Serie A outfit AC Milan are eyeing a loan move for English Premier League giants Manchester United’s defender Eric Bailly, as per Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Milan-based outfit are currently on the hunt for a centre-back after an injury to Simon Kjær who has now been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

However, Sky Italy reported that the Red Devils are not willing to let the player leave in the current transfer window despite him making just seven appearances in the season so far.

 

Rodger refuses to rule out sale of Tielemans to Arsenal

Leicester City manager Brendon Rodgers has refused to rule out the sale of midfielder Youri Tielemans to Arsenal in the near future.

The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a move to the North London-based club as he has entered in the last 18 months of the contract with the Foxes.

Tielemans permanently joined Leicester in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth €45 million from French club AS Monaco.

Since then, he has represented his current club in 131 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 23 goals and provided 22 assists.

 

Newcastle waiting for Sevilla’s response on Carlos bid

Premier League side Newcastle United are still waiting for a response from Sevilla after an official bid launched for star centre-back Diego Carlos, as per Sky Sports.

It is believed that the 28-year-old is keen on joining the Magpies in the ongoing transfer window as the English club has offered to increase his salary three times.

 

Man United eye move for Napoli’s Ruiz

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Italian Serie A club Napoli’s star midfielder Fabian Ruiz, as per La Repubblica.

The report stated that the Red Devils have identified the Spain international as an ideal player to replace Paul Pogba who has not signed a contract extension with the club.

Read More

1 hour ago
Cummins’ recent remarks boosts hope for cracking Pakistan-Australia series

Australia are all set to tour Pakistan after 24 long years in...
2 hours ago
The Djoker’s Show

Australia's government cancelled the world number one Novak Djokovic's visa for a...
2 hours ago
Forgotten stars of Pakistan Super League

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to...
2 hours ago
India Open badminton championship marred by Covid

Seven players, including the top seed Kidambi Srikanth, have withdrawn from the...
3 hours ago
Crowd capacity restricted to 50 per cent during Australian Open

Crowds at the troubled Australian Open will be capped at 50 per...
3 hours ago
Smith not expecting anything of himself after PGA win

Cameron Smith isn't boosting his expectations for 2022 after winning the PGA...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
India didn’t send the wheat aid promised to be given to Afghanistan: NSA

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Sunday said that India...
Ocean battery
15 mins ago
‘Ocean battery’ targets renewable energy dilemma

LAS VEGAS: A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or...
Virus impact
15 mins ago
Virus impact

KARACHI: Besides those protesting about other causes, demonstrators from the healthcare community...
Illustrations by Feica
15 mins ago
Superheroes in Pakistan

With inflation and the pandemic affecting people globally, superheroes from all over...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600